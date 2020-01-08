Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Price Target at C$23.37

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABX. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Accountability Research raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Eight Capital raised Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$24.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.91. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$15.37 and a 52 week high of C$26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.4908076 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 20.88%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.