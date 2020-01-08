Brokerages Set Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Price Target at $383.56

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAM shares. Cowen raised Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $460.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $373.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $231.86 and a 52 week high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $378.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total value of $2,800,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,630 shares of company stock valued at $27,364,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

