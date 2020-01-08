Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Target Price at $67.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

