Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) PT at GBX 196.75

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 198.43 ($2.61).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.55) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 202.20 ($2.66) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 193.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.28. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211.60 ($2.78).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

