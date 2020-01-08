Brokerages Set GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target at $43.58

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.89.

GNFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth about $889,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

GENFIT S A/ADR stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.44. GENFIT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

