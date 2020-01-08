Brokerages Set GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target at $22.50

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRFS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Banco Sabadell raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,283 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 15.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,914,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,285 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,929,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 721,604 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRFS opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.12%. Equities research analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.