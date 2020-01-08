Brokerages Set Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $25.20

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE IPG opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $2,210,920.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $237,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,559. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 77,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,476,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after acquiring an additional 70,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.