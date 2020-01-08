Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Price Target at $4.67

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a $6.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 86.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,966 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 8,141.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,884,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,222,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,448 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 229.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,306,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KGC opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $877.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

