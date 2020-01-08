Brokerages Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT at $73.14

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann raised NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 283.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,727 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,313,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $78.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $78.96.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

