Brokerages Set Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Price Target at $2.50

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,472 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Proteon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

