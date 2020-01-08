Brokerages Set SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) PT at $51.00

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get SurModics alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,963.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,702 shares of company stock valued at $433,738. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SurModics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 927,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,023,000 after buying an additional 121,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 175,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics during the second quarter worth $6,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRDX opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $573.97 million, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 0.99. SurModics has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. SurModics had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SurModics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.