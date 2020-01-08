Brokerages Set Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Price Target at $149.22

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.22.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

VAR opened at $146.23 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $146.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.11 and its 200-day moving average is $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $52,930.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,477.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,423 shares of company stock worth $2,395,762 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

