Brokerages Set Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT at $20.43

Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 205.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 373,974 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $149,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

