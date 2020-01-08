Brokers Issue Forecasts for Agree Realty Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of ADC opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $59.09 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Agree Realty by 29.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 635,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,413,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agree Realty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after acquiring an additional 179,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at $419,803.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

