Brokers Offer Predictions for MGM Resorts International’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for MGM Resorts International in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on MGM Resorts International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,797,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,645,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

