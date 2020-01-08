Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,020 ($26.57) target price (up from GBX 1,985 ($26.11)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) target price (up from GBX 2,300 ($30.26)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Macdonald Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 2,138.60 ($28.13) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,972.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,948.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,203.56 ($28.99).

In other news, insider Richard Spencer sold 19,750 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,775 ($23.35), for a total value of £350,562.50 ($461,145.09). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 4,190 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.31), for a total transaction of £83,800 ($110,234.15).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

