Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $817.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.45 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. Research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.