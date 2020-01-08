BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given a GBX 169 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been assigned a GBX 169 ($2.22) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

BT.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

BT.A opened at GBX 198.24 ($2.61) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 188.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 242 ($3.18).

In other news, insider Simon Lowth acquired 106,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

