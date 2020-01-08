BTIG Research Downgrades Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) to Neutral

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Store Capital will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,550,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,657 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,339,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,124,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,634,000 after acquiring an additional 691,779 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 969,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

