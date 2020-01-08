Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,536,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.80. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $116.84 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

