Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 291 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT opened at $414.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $267.81 and a 1 year high of $417.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.40 and its 200 day moving average is $380.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.57.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.