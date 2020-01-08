Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 100 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in IBM were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of IBM by 931.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 102,935 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of IBM by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $134.19 on Wednesday. IBM has a 1-year low of $118.98 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.80.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

