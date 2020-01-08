Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 50 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 76,599 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.15.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $582.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $601.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $586.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

