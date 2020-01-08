Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) EVP Glenn F. Hickey Sells 24,595 Shares

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,128 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $9,499,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $7,803,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 592.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 403,633 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

