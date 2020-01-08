Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $16.24 Per Share (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $16.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.24 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$378.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$346.00 to C$356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$338.22.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$339.06 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$247.14 and a 1 year high of C$343.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$326.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$311.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total transaction of C$1,802,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$233,680.94.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.