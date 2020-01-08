Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,680,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 498.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,589 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 77.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,119,000 after acquiring an additional 288,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.69.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $105.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

