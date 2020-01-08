Capital One Financial Weighs in on Kimco Realty Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

KIM opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 24.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.