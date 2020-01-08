Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

