CBL ASSOCIATES DS RPT 1/10 SR D PRF (NYSE:CBL.PD) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of CBL ASSOCIATES DS RPT 1/10 SR D PRF (NYSE:CBL.PD) shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.19, 61,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 78,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CBL ASSOCIATES DS RPT 1/10 SR D PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL ASSOCIATES DS RPT 1/10 SR D PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.