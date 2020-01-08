Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Director John E. York Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,628.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chegg from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chegg by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

