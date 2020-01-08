Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Gary Potthoff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,772 shares in the company, valued at $167,707.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 288.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 141,742 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Recommended Story: Bond

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.