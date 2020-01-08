Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Frank E. Wood Sells 1,200 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHE opened at $442.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.53. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.35 and a fifty-two week high of $446.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,733,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,053,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 542.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,439,000 after acquiring an additional 82,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,274,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.25.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.