China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Shenhua Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

China Shenhua Energy stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.91. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 17.35%.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

