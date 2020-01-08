Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CHYHY stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

