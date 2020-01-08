Christopher John Morl Sells 16,137 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) insider Christopher John Morl sold 16,137 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $944,821.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,821.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Morl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $902,040.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $772,446.92.

DCPH stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

