Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush upgraded Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

CHUY stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $437.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.32. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 188,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

