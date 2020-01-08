Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 4,250 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $178,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $179,010.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $76,781.25.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $71,268.75.

On Monday, October 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $64,960.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $66,027.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ciena by 259.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $2,354,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.8% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

