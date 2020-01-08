Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 9th. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $69,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $178,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,940. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,791.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,184 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,367,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,386,000 after purchasing an additional 621,927 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,706,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,362,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.