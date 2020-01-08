Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WAT. Barclays cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

WAT opened at $231.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.24 and a 200-day moving average of $218.81. Waters has a 52 week low of $188.66 and a 52 week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13. The company had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total value of $472,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,969 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,028 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

