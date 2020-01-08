Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given a $84.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Citigroup (NYSE:C) has been given a $84.00 price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $54.76 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

