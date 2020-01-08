Citizens Financial Group Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Shares of CFG opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,805.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,205,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,626,000 after purchasing an additional 602,666 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

