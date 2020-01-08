City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of City stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. City has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.85 million. City had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.76%. Analysts expect that City will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $138,138.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $327,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $358,578 over the last ninety days. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in City by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in City by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in City by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in City by 4.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in City by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

