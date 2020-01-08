CLS (LON:CLI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered CLS to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 325 ($4.28) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of LON:CLI opened at GBX 282.50 ($3.72) on Monday. CLS has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other CLS news, insider Bengt F. Mortstedt sold 172,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.43), for a total transaction of £449,037.45 ($590,683.31). Also, insider Bengt F. Mortstedt sold 322,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.41), for a total value of £834,368.50 ($1,097,564.46).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

