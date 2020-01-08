COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

CCLAY opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

