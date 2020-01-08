Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

NYSE:CDE opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -689.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

