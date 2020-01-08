Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $134,840.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.58. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $68.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 406.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $2,911,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

