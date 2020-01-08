Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) EVP James Patrick Lennox Sells 4,827 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 4,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $295,364.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,036.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 403.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 191,625 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 153,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,727,422 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,842,000 after buying an additional 71,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 165,573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,185 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $74,115,000 after acquiring an additional 334,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,688 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

