Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

CTSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

CTSH opened at $60.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,714 shares of company stock worth $10,607,638. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 403.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 191,625 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 153,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,727,422 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,620 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 165,573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,185 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $74,115,000 after purchasing an additional 334,469 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,688 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

