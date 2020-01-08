Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,219,780.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,029,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,766,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,250 shares of company stock worth $5,789,073 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.