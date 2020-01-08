Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) will post sales of $32.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.50 million and the lowest is $25.90 million. Colony Credit Real Estate posted sales of $25.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full-year sales of $103.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $110.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $149.45 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $167.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colony Credit Real Estate.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Traenkle acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $595,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,285.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren J. Tangen acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 170,250 shares of company stock worth $2,112,820. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 66,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLNC opened at $13.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

